Laffer Tengler Investments Has $243,000 Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 103.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,626,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

LIT stock opened at $63.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

