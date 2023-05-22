Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after acquiring an additional 206,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,971,000 after acquiring an additional 155,163 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 904,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $268.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

