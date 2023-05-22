Laffer Tengler Investments Buys Shares of 3,269 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of LOPE opened at $110.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

