Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,338 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,810,000 after purchasing an additional 84,775 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,575.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $65.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.