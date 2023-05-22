Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $90.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

