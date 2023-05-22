NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in NVR were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVR by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NVR by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total transaction of $10,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total transaction of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,710 shares of company stock valued at $95,213,468. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,846.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,657.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,119.19. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.