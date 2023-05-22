Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 3,025 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,025 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $164.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.58. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

