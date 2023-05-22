Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

