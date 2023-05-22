Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 694.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 497,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after purchasing an additional 435,025 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 399,696 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $160.08 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

