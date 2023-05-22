Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.6 %

LNC stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

