Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,674,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,799 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 980,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after acquiring an additional 28,541 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,741,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 442,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHYG opened at $41.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

