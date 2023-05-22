Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New $315,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

