Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 11,385 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

