Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.