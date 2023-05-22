Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

