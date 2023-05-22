eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay Price Performance

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

