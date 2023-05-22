Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 4,123 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stellantis by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

