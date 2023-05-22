Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $32,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $368.53 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.92 and a 200 day moving average of $336.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile



lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

