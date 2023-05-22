Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $125.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

