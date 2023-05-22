Sandy Spring Bank Sells 470 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

