Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $125.97.
GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
