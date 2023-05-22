Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $125.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

