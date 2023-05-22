H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 9th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEESGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

