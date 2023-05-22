H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 9th

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. H&E Equipment Services has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEES shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $2,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

See Also

