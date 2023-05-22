Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases Shares of 4,031 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $139.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

