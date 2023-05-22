Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,228 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $36,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Shares of EA opened at $125.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

