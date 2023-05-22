Laffer Tengler Investments Has $549,000 Stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OILK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OILK opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.12. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

About ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

