Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,789 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $36,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,736,910,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,242,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $131.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

