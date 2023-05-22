Laffer Tengler Investments Reduces Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Paramount Global were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PARAP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.5 %

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.82%.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.