PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,050 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.13.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

