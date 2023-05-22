Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 5,803 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.19% of Hologic worth $34,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of HOLX opened at $81.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

