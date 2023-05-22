Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 375,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 207,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 209,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 69,604 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.65 on Monday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

