Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.81 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 278,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $35,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Atlassian by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $1,219,570.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,078 shares in the company, valued at $35,689,203.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,219,570.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,078 shares in the company, valued at $35,689,203.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,450,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,116 shares of company stock worth $48,297,181. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian Trading Down 0.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.74.

Atlassian stock opened at $146.99 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

