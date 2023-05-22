SVB Wealth LLC Sells 498 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $124.08 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

