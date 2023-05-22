Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PKG opened at $129.35 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 47.98%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

