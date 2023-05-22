Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 11.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,359.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,309.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.69.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

