Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.31% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $34,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 130,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.73.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CRL opened at $198.33 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.