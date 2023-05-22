PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $28.09 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $175.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

