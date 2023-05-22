PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $38.75 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $38,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

