Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Ryder System worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 273,193 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 315,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 235,440 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE R opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.