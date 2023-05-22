Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 232,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,670,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $204.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.76. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

