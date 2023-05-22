PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 74,519 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.