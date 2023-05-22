PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after purchasing an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

