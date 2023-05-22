APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $10,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

