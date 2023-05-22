PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $33,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 788,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

EPD opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

