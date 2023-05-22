Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Northern Trust by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $72.20 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $113.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

