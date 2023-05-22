Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,679 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,698,000 after buying an additional 97,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after buying an additional 345,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,229,000 after buying an additional 73,451 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,149,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,915,000 after buying an additional 883,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.43 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

