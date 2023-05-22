Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,252 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Equitable worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 24.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 766,449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 80.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 1.4 %

EQH stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Raymond James started coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Further Reading

