Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 192.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,768 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of HomeStreet worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

HomeStreet Trading Up 4.9 %

HMST opened at $6.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Michel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Michel bought 10,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

