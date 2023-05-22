Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,929 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of DaVita worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,421 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in DaVita by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DaVita by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 119,579 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE DVA opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.92. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

