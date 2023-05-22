Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 71,206 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,206 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.