Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $29.69 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. Raymond James cut their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

